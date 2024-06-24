Listen Live
Entertainment

Jackie Hill Perry Signs To Reach Records

Published on June 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
jackie hill perry reach records

Source: Press / Jackie Hill Perry

Jackie Hill Perry recently announced her return to music after signing with Reach Records, a record label founded by Grammy award-winning hip hop rapper, Lecrae.

As Jackie and her husband are currently making pit stops throughout the country for their podcast tour, “With the Perrys,” she chose to share the exciting news during the event in New York City alongside special guest, friend, and now label mate, Lecrae.

SEE ALSO – Inside the Sold-Out NYC Tour Stop With The Perrys: A Must-Read Recap

“To get back into music feels like a privilege and joy that I never knew I would be able to experience again at least at this level,” Perry said. “I think to be able to partner with Reach [Records] and collaborating and creating new music means there is a level of excellence, creativity and beauty that will come from this partnership.

 

Her debut single, “First Draft,” under her new deal was written by Perry herself. She uses her gifts to express her feelings through both vulnerability and transparency. Though widely recognized for her spiritual tongue and ordained speech as both a teacher and speaker, this isn’t Perry’s first rodeo when it comes to music. Ten years ago she released her debut album, “The Art of Joy,” in 2014.

Perry’s gripping and engaging words founded on sound doctrine, fused together with her artistry, brings a distinctive voice to the world of Christian hip hop. “First Draft” highlights a significant season in Perry’s career, exploring her thoughts surrounding rap as she perfects her one of a kind sound.

“As far as the song, it is what the title says it is, it is a ‘first draft’ so it’s not necessarily perfected, but it is a preview of the fact that I am tightening up my pen and figuring out what it means to rap, how I rap and the way I rap. It’s a first draft,” she shared.

Take a listen:

 

Jackie Hill Perry Signs To Reach Records  was originally published on elev8.com

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
12 items
Entertainment

Ella Mai Sparks Pregnancy Rumors at Celtics’ Championship Celebration

Entertainment

Yes, Sis! Fantasia Barrino’s Full Circle Hometown Moment Made Us All Proud

1053rnb app
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone

105.3 RnB Text Club Graphic
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!

Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

News

‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Animated Revival Coming To Comedy Central

Black Music Month

1999: Lauryn Hill’s “Miseducation” Wins Big | Black Music Month

Entertainment

Ms. Pat Gets Real About Comedy and Life with the Rickey Smiley Morning Show

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close