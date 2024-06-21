Listen Live
New Football Stadium Possible for Charlotte by 2046

Published on June 21, 2024

2023 ACC Championship - Louisville v Florida State

Source: Isaiah Vazquez / Getty

Charlotte Eyes New Football Stadium for Panthers by 2046 Season.

According to Queen City News, Charlotte is considering a new football stadium for the Carolina Panthers in time for the 2046 NFL season, as announced by city officials.

On Monday, the City of Charlotte is set to vote on a proposed $1.2 billion upgrade to the Panthers’ current home, Bank of America Stadium. The plan involves $650 million from the city and the remainder from team owner David Tepper. The decisive meeting is scheduled for Monday evening at 5 p.m.

Read the full story here

