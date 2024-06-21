New Football Stadium Possible for Charlotte by 2046

Charlotte Eyes New Football Stadium for Panthers by 2046 Season.
According to Queen City News, Charlotte is considering a new football stadium for the Carolina Panthers in time for the 2046 NFL season, as announced by city officials.
On Monday, the City of Charlotte is set to vote on a proposed $1.2 billion upgrade to the Panthers’ current home, Bank of America Stadium. The plan involves $650 million from the city and the remainder from team owner David Tepper. The decisive meeting is scheduled for Monday evening at 5 p.m.
-
Ella Mai Sparks Pregnancy Rumors at Celtics' Championship Celebration
-
Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial
-
Upload graduation photo: Enter to win a NEW laptop
-
Nicki Minaj Released After Arrest in Netherlands for Drug Charges
-
63-Year-Old Bishop Defends Marrying 19-Year-Old Congregation Member
-
Yes, Sis! Fantasia Barrino’s Full Circle Hometown Moment Made Us All Proud