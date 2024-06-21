Listen Live
NC Senate Moves Towards Legalizing Medical Marijuana

Published on June 21, 2024

North Carolina Senate Takes First Step Toward Medical Marijuana Legalization.

According to WBTV, on Thursday, North Carolina’s Senate moved closer to legalizing medical marijuana with an initial approval vote of 33-9. Notably, nine Republicans diverged from their party to oppose the measure. If passed in a subsequent vote, the bill will advance to the state House, historically a barrier to Senate efforts on this issue.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, medical cannabis is already legal in 38 states and the District of Columbia, with over 20 states permitting recreational use as well. The bill is slated for its second Senate vote on Monday, with the House stance on the legislation remaining uncertain.

Read the full story here

