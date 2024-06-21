Listen Live
First Lady of the United States to Visit Charlotte Next Week

Published on June 21, 2024

President Biden Marks The 12th Anniversary Of DACA At The White House

Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Charlotte next week, where she plans to engage with local communities and highlight initiatives focused on education and support for families. Her visit is part of ongoing efforts to promote initiatives aimed at improving educational opportunities and community well-being across the country.

According to WBTV, Dr. Biden will land at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Tuesday, June 25, around 5 p.m.

charlotte dr. jill biden First Lady local North Carolina

