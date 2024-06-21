Listen Live
Nonprofit Launches ‘Hunger Hub’ to Support Local Residents

Published on June 21, 2024

A buffet table full of different types of meat, fish and salads. Unrecognizable Caucasian men, wedding or reception guests scooping up food.

Source: SimpleImages / Getty

A nonprofit that supports thousands of Charlotte-area residents daily is marking a significant milestone this Friday.

Last year, Loaves and Fishes and Friendship Trays merged to form Nourish Up, which will unveil its new “Hunger Hub” in northwest Charlotte’s Thomasboro-Hoskins neighborhood. According to WBTV, the spacious 90,000-square-foot facility includes expanded cold food storage, enhanced volunteer space, a teaching kitchen, and an on-site pantry.

In 2023, Nourish Up served over 137,000 people throughout Mecklenburg County, including families, veterans, and seniors. The grand opening of their Carrier Drive location is set for Friday afternoon, followed by a community cookout on Saturday from noon until 2 p.m., featuring a chance to win a $500 gift card.

Read the full story here

