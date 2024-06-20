First Look: Kandi Burruss Joins Hulu’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ In Season 2

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Kandi Burruss joins the sophomore season of Hulu’s “Reasonable Doubt” alongside series regulars Emayatzy Corinealdi, Morris Chestnut, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, Aderinsola Olabode and Thaddeus J. Mixson. Read more about the news inside.

Burruss has been casted as the recurring guest star role of “Eboni Phillips.” Eboni is described as wild in a former life, but she has since cleaned herself up. Burruss’ role is the mother of JT’s child, Natasha.

The second season of “Reasonable Doubt” follows up from the debut season’s drama. After trying to heal from her wounds from last season’s arduous trial and deadly affair, Jax Stewart is attempting to get her life back on track. That is until one of her closest friends reveals that she has killed her husband. Her friend is claiming self-defense, but an uncompromising prosecutor thinks otherwise. Needing all the help she can get, Jax brings in an ambitious defense attorney to lead the case, but things get tense very quickly. Can Jax defend her friend, save her marriage and protect her energy while being catapulted into the biggest case of her career? Or will she lose it all?

The ensemble cast returns with Corinealdi as the lead, Jax Stewart. Freeman reprises his role as Lewis Stewart. Chestnut returns as Corey Cash, Jo as Daniel, Grovey as Krystal, Mixson as Spenser, and Olabode as Naima.

“Reasonable Doubt” is created, written and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed. Kerry Washington executive-produces alongside Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films, and Anton Cropper. Shawn Holley, Jon Leshay, Tamara Gregory, Lena Cordina, TASH Gray and Resheida Brady serve as co-executive producers. The series hails from Onyx Collective and is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Burrus is best known for starring in a record 12 seasons of Bravo’s hit reality series and franchise The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The Atlanta-born star has catapulted from singer and hit songwriter to businesswoman, entrepreneur, actress, TV personality and proud mother.

Her music credits include Destiny’s Child’s GRAMMY-nominated “Bills, Bills, Bills,” Pink’s “There You Go,” Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” Ariana Grande’s “Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” and TLC’s GRAMMY-winning “No Scrubs.” In 2000, she became the first woman to be honored with ASCAP’s Rhythm & Soul Music Award for Songwriter of the Year.

Kandi’s television credits include a recurring role on Showtime’s acclaimed drama series “The Chi,” CBS’s “Celebrity Big Brother,” and becoming the first-ever female winner of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” during its third season as the Night Angel.

Additional credits include her Broadway debut in the long-running, Tony Award-winning revival of “Chicago,” playing the role of Matron “Mama” Morton, her first feature film role in Lifetime’s Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story and producing Broadway’s “Thoughts of a Colored Man.”

Burruss launched multimedia agency Kandi Koated Entertainment, adult toy and life-style brand Bedroom Kandi, cosmetics brand Kandi Koated Beauty, southern eateries Old Lady Gang and Blaze Steak & Seafood, unisex children’s lifestyle brand Raising Ace, and luxury women’s apparel boutiques TAGS.

Congrats, Kandi!

