Listen Live
Local

Local Salvation Army’s Shift Focus to Homelessness Prevention

Published on June 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Salvation Army Continues To Distribute Food In Pennsylvania During Coronavirus Outbreak

Source: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty

The Salvation Army in Gastonia and Lincoln County is shifting its focus to a homelessness prevention program. This transition involves moving away from emergency shelter services towards a comprehensive approach aimed at preventing homelessness. The new program will emphasize proactive measures such as case management and Rapid Rehousing.

According to officials, this strategic shift will occur gradually. The Salvation Army will cease accepting new shelter residents after July 15, 2024, and will provide emergency shelter until August 31, 2024, for current residents. The aim is to address the underlying causes of homelessness more effectively and offer sustainable solutions to individuals at risk.

Related Stories

This decision reflects a collaborative effort led by The Salvation Army’s volunteer-led Advisory Board to better serve the community, says WBTV.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

local North Carolina

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
12 items
Entertainment

Ella Mai Sparks Pregnancy Rumors at Celtics’ Championship Celebration

Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

105.3 RnB Text Club Graphic
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!

Entertainment

Yes, Sis! Fantasia Barrino’s Full Circle Hometown Moment Made Us All Proud

1053rnb app
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone

Salute to Seniors Digital Yearbook 2.4 | iOne Local | 2024-06-10
Contests

Upload graduation photo: Enter to win a NEW laptop

Entertainment

The-Dream Accused of Rape & Sexual Battery In New Lawsuit

News

Wendell Pierce Reveals His Harlem Housing Application Was Denied By White Owner, Says “Racism & Bigots Are Real”

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close