Local Salvation Army’s Shift Focus to Homelessness Prevention

The Salvation Army in Gastonia and Lincoln County is shifting its focus to a homelessness prevention program. This transition involves moving away from emergency shelter services towards a comprehensive approach aimed at preventing homelessness. The new program will emphasize proactive measures such as case management and Rapid Rehousing.
According to officials, this strategic shift will occur gradually. The Salvation Army will cease accepting new shelter residents after July 15, 2024, and will provide emergency shelter until August 31, 2024, for current residents. The aim is to address the underlying causes of homelessness more effectively and offer sustainable solutions to individuals at risk.
This decision reflects a collaborative effort led by The Salvation Army’s volunteer-led Advisory Board to better serve the community, says WBTV.
-
Ella Mai Sparks Pregnancy Rumors at Celtics' Championship Celebration
-
Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial
-
Upload graduation photo: Enter to win a NEW laptop
-
63-Year-Old Bishop Defends Marrying 19-Year-Old Congregation Member
-
Nicki Minaj Released After Arrest in Netherlands for Drug Charges
-
Yes, Sis! Fantasia Barrino’s Full Circle Hometown Moment Made Us All Proud