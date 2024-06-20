Listen Live
Local

Charlotte Faces Shortage of Over 18,000 Homes

Published on June 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Aerial view of residential area and city skyline

Source: AscentXmedia / Getty

Recent data from Zillow has highlighted a significant housing shortfall in the Charlotte area, with more than 18,000 homes needed to meet demand. This shortage is part of a nationwide deficit of 4.5 million homes, according to the same data based on 2022 figures.

In 2022, despite 1.8 million American families entering the housing market, only 1.4 million homes were constructed. The following year saw an additional 1.45 million homes built, yet the housing deficit remains a crucial factor in driving up home prices. This affordability challenge extends to renters, with nearly half facing cost burdens.

Related Stories

According to WBTV, the rise in mortgage rates, averaging 6.95% for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages as of June 13, has also deterred potential buyers. Rates fluctuated from a low of 6.6% in January to over 7% in May, impacting housing market dynamics nationwide.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

charlotte homes local North Carolina

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
12 items
Entertainment

Ella Mai Sparks Pregnancy Rumors at Celtics’ Championship Celebration

Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

105.3 RnB Text Club Graphic
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!

Entertainment

Yes, Sis! Fantasia Barrino’s Full Circle Hometown Moment Made Us All Proud

1053rnb app
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone

Salute to Seniors Digital Yearbook 2.4 | iOne Local | 2024-06-10
Contests

Upload graduation photo: Enter to win a NEW laptop

Entertainment

The-Dream Accused of Rape & Sexual Battery In New Lawsuit

News

Wendell Pierce Reveals His Harlem Housing Application Was Denied By White Owner, Says “Racism & Bigots Are Real”

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close