Ashanti & Nelly’s Proposal Moment Is As Good As The Couple’s Love Story

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Ashanti is still in love with love – and so are we.

The R&B princess sat down with Entertainment Tonight this week for a candid conversation about love, happiness, business, and everything in between. Flashing her ring and beaming at the camera, Ashanti gave fans details on her engagement with Nelly, dished on their proposal, talked about the growth in their relationship, and hinted at future entrepreneurial and musical collaborations.

The 8-minute on-camera ET interview was absolutely infectious, with Ashanti joking, laughing, and gushing the entire time. The bombshell beauty remains in love with her man, in awe of their relationship, and excited for what will come.

Keep scrolling to read more touching moments of the interview and updates on one of hip hop’s favorite couples: Ashanti and Nelly.

RELATED: Awww, Baby! Ashanti Adorably Cruise Cradles Her Baby Bump During ‘Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage’ Performance

Ashanti shares the moment Nelly proposed.

The interview started with the “Rock Wit U (Aww Baby)” singer sharing how Nelly proposed. According to the new fiancée, the morning moment was unexpected and casual, yet cute – and totally them.

“It was such a beautiful, intimate moment. We were not dressy,” said Ashanti, dressed in an off the shoulder gold dress for the interview. “I definitely had on one of his t-shirts and his boxers. It was very like, I absolutely had no idea.”

She continued sharing that while she felt it was “going to come soon,” she did not know exactly when. But after the moment happened, her shock quickly turned to joy. The mommy-to-be said she immediately reached out to close family and friends with the news.

“I cried. I gave him the biggest hug and kiss ever,” Ashanti said about her reaction to Nelly. The singer-actress then said she “Facetimed everyone [she] knew” and was overcome with multiple emotions.

RELATED: It All Started When Nelly Asked For Ashanti’s Autograph: A Relationship Timeline

Is Ashanti and Nelly doing a destination wedding?

Ashanti may be a busy artist, entrepreneur, fashion killer, family woman, and mommy-to-be, but that hasn’t stopped her from dreaming of her big day. She knows what month she wants to get married and has ideas for a fashionable glam wedding with a beach setting.

Fans of the bombshell beauty should not be surprised at her want for sand and sun at her nuptials. Ashanti is known to slay overseas, serve curves, and relax on somebody’s beach. What a wonderful way to officially start her and Nelly’s life together.

“I have to have a beach, an ocean, sunshine, and palm trees,” mentioned Ashanti when asked about the vibes she seeks on their big day.

So, who should we thank for this rekindled moment?

Ashanti and Nelly’s love story is well known. After nearly ten years, the couple rekindled their romance in a major way. They are the official spokespeople for “spinning the block.”

During the interview, Ashanti touches on their return to love. She said if someone told her at the time she and Nelly broke up that something beautiful would blossom, she’d call them “crazy.”

The songstress also credits her circle for getting them back together. According to Ashanti, behind her and Nelly is a supportive circle that wants them to win, stay together, and succeed.

ET asked Ashanti who to thank for her new baby, husband, and happiness.

“We have to thank Versus. We have to thank Fat Joe. Ja Rule. My DJ City. City gave him my number.” Ashanti joked. “And I was like, wait, who is this?”

Watch the entire interview below.

RELATED

Ashanti Closes Victoria Secret’s ‘Adore Me’ NYFW Lingerie Show

Ashanti And Nelly Reflect On Mother’s Day: ‘Yeah Yeah I Know I’m Late’

Ashanti & Nelly’s Proposal Moment Is As Good As The Couple’s Love Story was originally published on hellobeautiful.com