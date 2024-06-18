The San Francisco Giants regretfully announced that MLB legend and Giants great Willie Mays died Tuesday afternoon. He was 93.
The details around Mays’ death have yet to be revealed.
Willie Mays spent 23 years in the majors. He hit .301 for his career. He notched 660 home runs and had 339 stolen bases.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
“It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93.” – @SFGiants
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
The Latest:
- San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93
- Janet Jackson Fans Suggest Justin Timberlake’s DWI Arrest Is Karma For ‘Nipplegate’
- Rep. Byron Donalds Warns He Would Be Ready To ‘Step In’ And Be President If He Was Donald Trump’s VP
- Ella Mai Sparks Pregnancy Rumors At Celtics Event
- Justin Timberlake Arrested on DWI Charge in Hamptons
- 10 Things To Watch In Celebration Of Juneteenth
- CeCe Winans Performs “That’s My King” On The Kelly Clarkson Show
- From Florida With Love: Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks Breaks Ground On First Out-Of-State Franchise Location
- Watch: Apple TV+ ‘Lady in the Lake’ Limited Series Starring Natalie Portman & Moses Ingram
- Here’s Why Malia And Sasha Obama Won’t Have Political Careers
San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Ella Mai Sparks Pregnancy Rumors at Celtics' Championship Celebration
-
Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial
-
Upload graduation photo: Enter to win a NEW laptop
-
Nicki Minaj Released After Arrest in Netherlands for Drug Charges
-
63-Year-Old Bishop Defends Marrying 19-Year-Old Congregation Member
-
The Best Of Black History Month 2023