10 Things To Watch In Celebration Of Juneteenth

Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19th, is a significant day in American history that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in 1865. It stands as an emotional reminder to reflect on themes of freedom, resilience and the ongoing struggle for equality. This day provides us with an opportunity to look back on our past, acknowledge the progress made, and recommit ourselves to advancing toward a future that is more inclusive and equitable for all.

For those seeking to honor this important occasion through entertainment, here are 10 compelling TV shows, documentaries and films that explore various aspects of African American history, culture and the journey toward liberation.

The 1619 Project (Documentary, 2023)

Based on her 2021 book,The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones’ six-episode Hulu documentary strives to tackle the origin story of America through slavery. It also examines the oppression that Black people experienced years after bondage and how these transgressions helped to shape America into the powerful nation it is today.

Clotilda: The Return Home (TV Movie, 2024)

The descendants of Cudjo Lewis and Gumpa Lee, who survived the final American slave ship, set out on a quest to realize their ancestors’ long-held dream of returning to their homeland. They are joined on this poignant journey by National Geographic Explorer Tara Roberts.

When They See Us (TV Mini-Series, 2019)

Created by Ava DuVernay, When They See Us tells the true story of the Central Park Five—five African American and Latino teens wrongfully convicted of a brutal crime in New York City in 1989. It examines racial injustice, systemic prejudice and the resilience of the human spirit.

The Underground Railroad (TV Mini-Series, 2021)

Directed by Barry Jenkins, this Amazon Prime Video series is based on Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. It reimagines the Underground Railroad as an actual railroad, following an enslaved woman named Cora’s journey to freedom from a Georgia plantation. The 10-part episode series stars Thuso Mbedu as Cora, Chase Dillon and several other celebs.

Black Panther (Film, 2018)

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther is a Marvel superhero film that celebrates African culture and empowerment. Starring the late great Chadwick Boseman, the film follows T’Challa, the heir to Wakanda, a secretive and highly advanced kingdom. As the Black Panther, T’Challa faces the daunting task of guiding his people into a transformative future. His leadership is challenged by a formidable adversary from his nation’s history, forcing him to confront the complexities of his role and the destiny of Wakanda. Black Panther explores themes of identity, heritage and the fight against oppression, ideas that strongly connect with Juneteenth.

King in the Wilderness (Documentary, 2018)

This HBO documentary chronicles the final years of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life, focusing on his leadership during the Civil Rights Movement and his commitment to nonviolent activism against growing opposition. Consider watching this with the family as your celebrate Juneteenth this year.

If Beale Street Could Talk (Film, 2018)

Directed by Barry Jenkins and based on James Baldwin’s novel, this romantic drama follows a young African American couple in 1970s Harlem as they navigate love, injustice, and family bonds amid false accusations and imprisonment.

The African Americans: Many Rivers to Cross (Documentary Series, 2013)

Hosted by Henry Louis Gates Jr., this PBS documentary series chronicles over 500 years of African American history—from the arrival of Africans in the New World to the election of Barack Obama as the first African American president.

Dear White People (TV Series, 2017-2021)

Based on the film of the same name, this Netflix series follows a group of African American students at a predominantly white Ivy League college as they navigate identity, activism and social justice issues.

Freedom Riders (Documentary, 2010)

Directed by Stanley Nelson, Freedom Riders documents the courageous efforts of civil rights activists who challenged segregation laws by riding interstate buses in the South in 1961. It explores their bravery and the impact of their actions on the Civil Rights Movement.

Watching these TV shows, documentaries, and films not only entertains but also educates and fosters a deeper understanding of African American history, struggles, and triumphs. This Juneteenth, take the time to reflect on the journey towards equality and celebrate the resilience of the African American community.

