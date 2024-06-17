5 Biblical Truths To Beat Imposter Syndrome

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Many great leaders in the Bible had to struggle against imposter syndrome to be in agreement with God’s plan. Feelings of not being confident or deserving or capable clouded their minds and hindered their ability to trust God. Today we see talented, ingenious – but, most importantly, anointed – people struggling against the same emotions. The experience is not subject to those with large platforms. Everyone from presidents to pre-k students have been affected.

The fight against imposter syndrome is an opportunity to build our faith. The good news is God has equipped us with the weapon of His Word to overcome it.

Here are five biblical truths to beat imposter syndrome.

1. God is sovereign

God is omnipotent, omniscient, and omnipresent. Knowing this truth, you can be confident in His ability to choose the best person for the job. Even if you don’t feel capable, when you’re in alignment with God your success is inevitable. Be confident in Him, His character, and His ability to work all things together for the good of all involved.

Romans 11:33 “Oh, the depth of the riches of the wisdom and knowledge of God! How unsearchable his judgments, and his paths beyond tracing out!”

Romans 8:28 “All things work together for the good of those who love the Lord and are called according to His purpose.”

2. You have the mind of Christ.

Imposter syndrome manifests in one’s life as self-sabotage, but it starts in the mind as thoughts of unbelief. Remember that God has given you the power to control your thoughts. Reject the ones that oppose His truths. Take on the “mind of Christ” by humbly submitting to His will and not acting out of fear.

2 Corinthians 10:5 We demolish arguments and every pretension that sets itself up against the knowledge of God, and we take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ.

Philippians 2:5 Let this mind be in you which was also in Christ Jesus.

2 Timothy 1:7 God has not given us a spirit that makes us fearful, but gives power, love, and discipline.

3. His strength is made perfect in your weakness

We can see God’s sovereignty best when we are not strong enough to handle a situation because, “His strength is made perfect in our weakness.” When you recognize imposter syndrome creeping in, take hold of God’s strength. Call on Him for power with reminders of who He is to you, and for courage with reminders of who you are to Him.

2 Corinthians 12:9 And He said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for My strength is made perfect in weakness.” Therefore most gladly I will rather boast in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me.

4 Remember that God is with you

As God prepared Joshua to lead the Israelites into the Promised Land, he commanded him to “be strong and courageous.” Both God and Joshua knew the task would be difficult. What made it possible was the promise that followed the command, “For the Lord your God is with you.” When God says He is with you, He is saying He has your back, He’s on your side, He is in agreement with you and is working things out to allow you to prosper. Imposter syndrome wants you to believe the opposite. But, we have biblical evidence that God truly is contending for you to win.

Joshua 1:9 Have I not commanded you? Be strong and of good courage; do not be afraid, nor be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”

5. Fear causes disobedience

Imposter syndrome is caused by fear. Fear causes disobedience and delay. We see this demonstrated in the life of Saul. From the time Samuel anointed him as king over Israel, he acted out of fear and subsequently, disobedience. Eventually, imposter syndrome caused him to forfeit his legacy. Don’t let fear keep you from all God has for you.

1 Samuel 13:13-14 And Samuel said to Saul, “You have done foolishly. You have not kept the commandment of the Lord your God, which He commanded you. For now the Lord would have established your kingdom over Israel forever. But now your kingdom shall not continue. The Lord has sought for Himself a man after His own heart.

DON’T MISS…

Money Management Tips From Scripture

Scriptures About Finding Courage In The Footsteps Of Faith

5 Scriptures Reminding Us to Choose Our Words Wisely

5 Biblical Truths To Beat Imposter Syndrome was originally published on elev8.com