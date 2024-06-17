Listen Live
Maryland Governor Wes Moore Pardons 175,000 Marijuana Convictions

| 06.17.24
US-POLITICS-HARRIS

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

Maryland Governor Wes Moore has announced a historic move to pardon over 175,000 convictions related to marijuana, according to an announcement from his office on Monday.

In a statement posted on social media, Governor Moore expressed his humility and pride in making this significant decision, stating, “I am humbled to be with you in the historic Maryland State House — as we make history of our own, together. This morning – with deep pride and soberness – I will pardon over 175,000 convictions related to the possession of cannabis and cannabis paraphernalia.”

This announcement comes shortly after the Biden administration’s proposal to reclassify marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III, indicating a shift in federal policies regarding cannabis. The Department of Justice submitted a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to the Office of the Federal Register, initiating a 60-day public comment period. If approved, this rescheduling would lead to reduced penalties for individuals found in possession of marijuana under federal law.

Earlier reports from ABC News in April had already hinted at the Drug Enforcement Administration’s plans to reschedule marijuana, marking a significant development in the national approach to cannabis-related offenses.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore Pardons 175,000 Marijuana Convictions  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

