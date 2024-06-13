Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Serena Williams Twirls At The Tribeca Film Festival In A Tulle Tennis Skirt

Serena's fit was both undeniably flirty and undeniably on trend – the perfect match for a tennis champion.

Published on June 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
'In the Arena: Serena Williams' World Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Steve Eichner / Getty

Serena Williams is serving again.

Known for her powerhouse style and athleticism, the tennis champion was spotted at the Tribeca Film Festival in a pink outfit that was as playful as it was glamorous. Serena appeared at the event to promote her new docuseries, In the Arena: Serena Williams.

The Tribeca premiere featured the upcoming TV series, which explores “pivotal moments in Serena’s life on and off the court, illustrating the series of steps that, when reflected upon, show the incredible distance traveled over the course of her career” and hosted a conversation with Serena following the film. While shown to select audiences this week, Serena’s new series will air on ESPN+ starting July 10.

“I was something that no one had ever seen before. Ever,” Serena said to ESPN regarding the film.

Serena Williams arrives at her documentary debut pretty in pink.

Serena worked her red carpet on June 13. Arriving like the star and fashion icon she is, the Wyn founder wore a flirty light pink dress with a halter-neck, corset-style bodice and a flowy knee-length skirt. Layered to look like pleated tulle, Serena’s skirt oozed elevated tenniscore.

The glamorous Grand Slam winner accessorized her look with a silver and purple necklace and platform pink pumps. Her hair was voluminous and romantic, styled in luscious blonde waves.

'In the Arena: Serena Williams' World Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Steve Eichner / Getty

As Serena sashayed down the red carpet and worked the premiere, she radiated confidence and couture. According to her Instagram stories, the CFDA Fashion Icon even gave the cameras a twirl (or two).

Serena’s playful pink ensemble perfectly captured her fun-loving personality while maintaining an air of sophistication and sexiness. It was a slay that was both undeniably flirty and undeniably on trend– a perfect match for the tennis queen herself.

RELATED

Serena Williams Shares A Rough Day on Social Media, Fans Respond With Love And Support

Serena Williams Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In A Curve-Hugging Black Dress

Serena Williams Twirls At The Tribeca Film Festival In A Tulle Tennis Skirt  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
1053rnb app
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone

105.3 RnB Text Club Graphic
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!

Salute to Seniors Digital Yearbook 2.4 | iOne Local | 2024-06-10
Contests

Upload graduation photo: Enter to win a NEW laptop

Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

Entertainment

63-Year-Old Bishop Defends Marrying 19-Year-Old Congregation Member

Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Released After Arrest in Netherlands for Drug Charges

A conceptual depiction of a construction site with a striped barrier labeled Personal Boundaries, a hard hat, and a traffic cone, symbolizing the importance of setting private limits
Local

Mental Health Awareness Month

historic southern city of chester south carolina
Local

Chester County Officials Anticipate Population Surge in Near Future

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close