There’s A ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ TV Series Is In Development At HBO

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

A Crazy Rich Asians TV series is in development at HBO. The 2018 romantic comedy film had massive success, and now the madness continues. Read more details about the upcoming show inside.

Great news for Crazy Rich Asians fans. The movie based upon the best-selling novel by Kevin Kwan of the same name is headed to HBO. The 2018 romantic-comedy film was directed by Jon M. Chu and follows an American professor, Rachel Chu (Constance Wu), who travels to Singapore with her boyfriend, Nick Young (Henry Golding), for a wedding and is surprised to learn his family is among the richest in the Asian country. The ensemble Crazy Rich Asians cast also includes Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, and Michelle Yeoh.

Crazy Rich Asians experienced massive critical and commercial success. It made $239 million at the box office to become the biggest romantic comedy of the decade. Crazy Rich Asians also received praise for its outstanding cast, stunning visuals, and strong script that masterfully draws from the age-old romantic comedy tropes. The film was also considered a huge cultural moment for Asian representation on screen.

Six years later, another spinoff of the successful rom-com will be headed to HBO. Variety shared a conversation with chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content, Casey Bloys, who revealed that a Crazy Rich Asians TV show is in development alongside other successful properties.

“There are other properties like The Conjuring, which is a big movie franchise that we’re developing into a series, as well as Crazy Rich Asians,” Bloys shared. “We’re developing in DC, the Green Lantern property, as a series as well.”

The massive success and cultural relevance have welcomed two sequels based upon Kwan’s follow up novels, China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems, which entered development shortly after its release in 2018. Reports shared that the sequels’ development has been slow with writers being replaced and the production navigating the cast’s overwhelming schedules.

The franchise’s two sequels would bring the complete trilogy to life on screen. There’s also a Crazy Rich Asians spinoff movie centered on Astrid and Charlie in development. It’s unclear if the Astrid and Charlie spinoff movie is being reworked into the television series, or if it will center on other existing, or entirely new characters.

There aren’t many details as the Crazy Rich Asians TV series is in the early stages of development.

Stream the original film Crazy Rich Asians on Netflix.

There’s A ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ TV Series Is In Development At HBO was originally published on globalgrind.com