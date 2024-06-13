7 dogs perished in a house fire in Charlotte

A devastating fire in north Charlotte claimed the lives of seven dogs and left two individuals homeless on Wednesday night. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to the blaze on Clooney Lane, close to University City Boulevard, at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters encountered intense flames engulfing the two-story residence. Despite their efforts, it took 30 minutes to gain control over the fire, says WBTV.
Tragically, all the pets inside the home perished in the blaze, but fortunately, no human casualties were reported.
Investigations revealed that the fire originated from an electrical malfunction in the garage, causing an estimated $275,000 worth of damage.
