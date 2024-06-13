Listen Live
Local

7 dogs perished in a house fire in Charlotte

Published on June 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
TORONTO FIRE TRUCK SPEEDING ON BAY STREET AT NIGHT

Source: pictore / Getty

A devastating fire in north Charlotte claimed the lives of seven dogs and left two individuals homeless on Wednesday night. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to the blaze on Clooney Lane, close to University City Boulevard, at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered intense flames engulfing the two-story residence. Despite their efforts, it took 30 minutes to gain control over the fire, says WBTV.

Tragically, all the pets inside the home perished in the blaze, but fortunately, no human casualties were reported.

Investigations revealed that the fire originated from an electrical malfunction in the garage, causing an estimated $275,000 worth of damage.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

charlotte fire local North Carolina Pets

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
1053rnb app
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone

105.3 RnB Text Club Graphic
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!

Salute to Seniors Digital Yearbook 2.4 | iOne Local | 2024-06-10
Contests

Upload graduation photo: Enter to win a NEW laptop

Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

Entertainment

63-Year-Old Bishop Defends Marrying 19-Year-Old Congregation Member

Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Released After Arrest in Netherlands for Drug Charges

historic southern city of chester south carolina
Local

Chester County Officials Anticipate Population Surge in Near Future

A conceptual depiction of a construction site with a striped barrier labeled Personal Boundaries, a hard hat, and a traffic cone, symbolizing the importance of setting private limits
Local

Mental Health Awareness Month

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close