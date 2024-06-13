NC House Moves to Outlaw Supplement

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

A contentious supplement commonly found in gas stations and convenience stores may soon be prohibited in North Carolina. Known colloquially as “gas station heroin” due to its potency, tianeptine is facing scrutiny. The State House recently approved a bill aimed at removing it from retail shelves. However, its fate now rests with the State Senate.

According to WBTV, advocates for the ban argue that tianeptine poses significant dangers and is highly susceptible to misuse, particularly among adolescents. Consequently, House legislators unanimously voted to categorize the supplement as a Schedule II controlled substance. If the bill passes into law, individuals involved in the sale or possession of tianeptine could face penalties equivalent to those associated with drugs such as methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Read the full story here