The Bible provides believers with wisdom for all factors of life. Whether you’re running a business, going through a divorce, moving to a new city or preparing to adopt, you can find answers to your “how to” questions in the Word.

One area of wisdom required by all people, regardless of circumstance, race, or age, is money management. Luckily, God reiterates truths about properly stewarding wealth throughout the text.

In no particular order, here are five money management tips from Scripture.

Be Generous

One’s generosity is a direct reflection of God’s character, the ideal display of the Imago Dei – being made in His image. When God sees His children being generous it moves His heart. The reward for generosity is blessings – God’s approval, anointing, and continued generosity back to you.

Psalm 41:1-2 “Blessed is the one who considers the poor! In the day of trouble the LORD delivers him; the LORD protects him and keeps him alive; he is called blessed in the land; The LORD does not give him up to the will of his enemies.

Proverbs 19:17 “Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will reward them for what they have done.”

Proverbs 22:9 “The generous will themselves be blessed, for they share their food with the poor.”

Proverbs 14:31 “Whoever oppresses the poor shows contempt for their Maker, but whoever is kind to the needy honors God.”

Tithe

God requires tithing to care for the needs of the physical church However, tithing is less about giving 10 percent of your income and more about showing God that you believe He will always take care of you. It is an act of faith, and we know that faith pleases God.

Malachi 3:10 ”Bring the whole tithe into the storehouse, that there may be food in my house. Test me in this and see if I will not throw open the floodgates of heaven and pour out so much blessing that there will not be room enough to store it.”

Diversify your investments

Solomon, whose reign was marked by the wisdom of God, was one of the most affluent and influential kings in history. One of his top pieces of money advice was to have a diverse portfolio. In today’s terms he’d say, ‘Don’t put all your eggs in one basket.’ There’s safety in a multitude of councils and a multitude of investments.

Ecclesiastes 11:2 “Divide your portion to seven, or even to eight, for you do not know what misfortune may occur on the earth.”

Avoid Debt

In the modern world some debt is inevitable, like for a mortgage or credit card. The Bible doesn’t condemn debt but it does advise believers to avoid it. Scripture warns that those who borrow are at the mercy of the lender. Also, we should beware of taking on the responsibility of other’s debts.

Proverbs 22:7, “The rich rule over the poor, and the borrower is slave to the lender.”

Proverbs 22:26-27 “Do not be one who shakes hands in pledge or puts up security for debts; if you lack the means to pay, your very bed will be snatched from under you.”

Make a budget

God never said, “Thou shalt budget,” but He has filled his Word with wisdom on planning accordingly. Using ants as an example, He cautions us to carefully spend, save, and steward our provisions.

Proverbs 21:5 “The plans of the diligent lead to profit as surely as haste leads to poverty.”

Proverbs 22:3 “The prudent see danger and take refuge, but the simple keep going and pay the penalty.”

Proverbs 6:6 “Ants have no ruler, no boss, and no leader. But in the summer, ants gather all of their food and save it. So when winter comes, there is plenty to eat.”

