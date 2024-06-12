Hit A Plateau On Your Resolutions Journey? Here’s How To Surpass It

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

We’re halfway through the year. How are those resolutions coming along?

Have you hit the desired fitness goal?

Did you create a new income stream?

Is your family still gathering for dinner on Sundays?

Has there been a breakthrough in therapy?

Do you feel closer to God like you desired?

Hopefully, you have reached the desired milestones scheduled for this midpoint. If not, now is the perfect time to regroup and reset. Doing so starts with taking inventory of your situation. This means detailing where you are, where you want to go, what actions have helped you move towards the goal, and what actions have moved you away from it.

In order to move forward, you’ll need to be honest about the efforts you’ve put in. If the ledger of your life shows “withdrawals” of inconsistency, poor time management, or fear, you know exactly which behaviors to change to see progress. However, if the ledger shows proof of “deposits” with consistency, accountability, and healthy routines, the issue may be that you’ve hit a plateau.

Plateaus most commonly occur for two reasons.

The first is, not knowing what to do next. If this is your case, the solution would be to ask for help. More specifically, ask for help from someone who has already reached the goal you want to achieve. One who is already in, or has surpassed the position you desire to be in, can often give clear instructions on next steps. They’ve navigated the route and now have a different vantage point. Having assistance means your blindspots are covered and your strategy is strengthened. No one can reach success alone. Plus, the Word of God proves there is strength in numbers. Joshua 23:10 says, “One can put a thousand to flight but two can put ten thousand to flight.”

The second reason plateaus occur is from knowing what to do but not doing it. The lack of discipline kills more dreams than hearing ‘no’ or not having adequate resources. In essence, it is self-sabotage. You may have to come to terms with the fact that the efforts you’ve given so far will only get you so far. A new level means new, or modified, behaviors. If you find yourself lacking discipline, get accountability immediately. Accountability is often accompanied by an uptick in passion, energy, and drive. You can find it in a friend, colleague, or mentor. It could also be a pain point – maybe the reason you set out towards the goal in the first place. Remember your why and have a partner put the “blinders” of accountability on you to help you stay focused.

As you journey through the rest of the year and past your plateaus, be sure your goals are “S.M.A.R.T.”

Specific: Clearly define what you want to accomplish.

Measurable: Set milestones and choose metrics that directly connect to your goal so you can track your progress and make changes over time.

Achievable: Make sure your goal is realistic and possible to complete within the time frame, given the resources you have available.

Relevant: Consider how your goal aligns with your values and long-term objectives, and why you’re setting it in the first place.

Time-bound: Set a firm schedule and stick to it.

SMART goals lead to clear pathways to timely success.

