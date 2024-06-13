Listen Live
Entertainment

Kim Burrell & Tye Tribbett To Be Honored At 39th Annual Stellar Awards Hosted By Loni Love And Rickey Smiley

Published on June 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
tye tribbett stellar awards - Absolute Funk: An Interstellar Trip To Honor George Clinton

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The 39th Annual Stellar Awards is swiftly approaching and the celebration set to take place is Las Vegas on July 20 will be co-hosted by two people with big personalities: Loni Love and Rickey Smiley.

Loni-Love is a 2x Emmy award winner known for her sense of humor and sense of style, and her role as a host on the daytime talk show “The Real.” Her stage presence and comedic flow goes all the way back to the days of “Comic View” on BET. Joining Love is a household name, Rickey Smiley, who’s known for his stand up, roles in several popular sitcoms and movies, and morning show. Together, Love and Smiley make the dynamic duo.

The awards this year are celebrating Kim Burrell and Tye Tribbett, two individuals who have impacted the gospel community in many ways over many years through their influence and contributions through their musical endeavors.

SEE ALSO: Tye Tribbett Brings First Live Performance To Club Shay Shay

An icon and legend known for her profound and powerful sound, Burrell will receive the Aretha Franklin Icon Award. The Houston, Texas singer and songwriter has played an integral role in the gospel community as a Grammy award and multiple Stellar award winner. For nearly three decades, following the release of her debut album “Try Me Again” in 1995, Burrell has shared her voice and her praise with many through her music. Tye Tribbett, known for fusing several genres together to bring God the Glory, will receive the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award. Tribbett is a multiple Grammy award winner and has amassed over 317 million global streams with over 1.3 million albums sold.

With Loni Love and Rickey Smiley keeping the energy high, including the acknowledgment of Kim Burrell and Tye Tribbett for their amazing contribution in the world of gospel music, the evening will be nothing short of a night to remember.

SEE ALSO: Tye Tribbett Clarifies Remarks On “Church Culture,” Talks Making Music For God First

Kim Burrell & Tye Tribbett To Be Honored At 39th Annual Stellar Awards Hosted By Loni Love And Rickey Smiley  was originally published on elev8.com

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
1053rnb app
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone

105.3 RnB Text Club Graphic
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!

Salute to Seniors Digital Yearbook 2.4 | iOne Local | 2024-06-10
Contests

Upload graduation photo: Enter to win a NEW laptop

Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

Entertainment

63-Year-Old Bishop Defends Marrying 19-Year-Old Congregation Member

Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Released After Arrest in Netherlands for Drug Charges

historic southern city of chester south carolina
Local

Chester County Officials Anticipate Population Surge in Near Future

A conceptual depiction of a construction site with a striped barrier labeled Personal Boundaries, a hard hat, and a traffic cone, symbolizing the importance of setting private limits
Local

Mental Health Awareness Month

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close