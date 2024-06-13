Planet Fitness Offering Free Memberships For Teens On Summer Break

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Getting in shape made easy courtesy of Planet Fitness. The gym is offering teens a free way to stay active this summer with their High School Summer Pass program.

This how it works—students aged 14 to 19 can use the gym for free up until August 31. Anyone under the age of 18 must sign up with a parent or guardian, which can be done online or in person at a local Planet Fitness.

The summer pass is able to be used any time Planet Fitness is open and includes access to fitness classes offered at the gym. Parents and guardians can also benefit as they can request a complimentary day pass to work out with their teen.

Planet Fitness says the High School Summer Pass was created to motivate teens to make fitness a priority. This is the “no judgement zone” gym chain’s fourth year offering the free admission to young people. According to Planet Fitness, more than 3 million students took advantage of the program in 2023.

In a study, the fitness chain found mental health is a source of worry for teens, as 94% of then face emotional and mental health struggles. Internal struggles are part of these concerns among teens. Three in four teens are self-conscious and say they struggle with body positive issues. However, 85% of teens feel there’s no better time than right now to concentrate on improving their health. Planet Fitness said it’s giving them the opportunity to put their health at the forefront of their lives.

“Many teens continue to be impacted by the long-term mental health impacts from the pandemic, yet studies show that exercise can have a significant, positive impact on teens’ overall wellness,” said Planet Fitness’ Interim Chief Executive Officer Craig Benson in a press release.

To sign your teen up for the summer program, visit your local Planet Fitness or planetfitness.com.

