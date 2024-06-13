Safe Cycling Tips Shared Amidst Deadly Spike

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

As National Youth Traffic Safety Month concludes, experts emphasize the importance of children’s safety, especially now that students are out of school and more active outdoors.

According to WBTV, in North Carolina, recent statistics are concerning. According to Vision Zero, there has been a staggering 140% increase in cyclist deaths since 2018.

Brennon Fuqua, from the NCDOT’s Rail and Integrated Mobility Division, highlights the severity of the situation, noting that 20 cyclists lost their lives in the state just last year, with children aged 5-13 being the most vulnerable to bike-related injuries.

Fuqua stresses the role of distracted driving in these incidents. In addition to collaborating with various organizations focusing on youth safety, the NCDOT provides educational resources, including videos on its website, aimed at promoting cycling safety for both drivers and bicyclists.

Regardless of age, cyclists can enhance their safety by adhering to the following precautions:

Utilize bike lanes. Wear highly noticeable clothing. Ride in groups. Avoid assuming that others are attentive. Reinforce proper safety measures with children.

Read the full story here