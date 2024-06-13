Listen Live
Local

Safe Cycling Tips Shared Amidst Deadly Spike

Published on June 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Young delivery man riding bicycle with headphones

Source: IsiMS / Getty

As National Youth Traffic Safety Month concludes, experts emphasize the importance of children’s safety, especially now that students are out of school and more active outdoors.

According to WBTV, in North Carolina, recent statistics are concerning. According to Vision Zero, there has been a staggering 140% increase in cyclist deaths since 2018.

Related Stories

Brennon Fuqua, from the NCDOT’s Rail and Integrated Mobility Division, highlights the severity of the situation, noting that 20 cyclists lost their lives in the state just last year, with children aged 5-13 being the most vulnerable to bike-related injuries.

Fuqua stresses the role of distracted driving in these incidents. In addition to collaborating with various organizations focusing on youth safety, the NCDOT provides educational resources, including videos on its website, aimed at promoting cycling safety for both drivers and bicyclists.

Regardless of age, cyclists can enhance their safety by adhering to the following precautions:

  1. Utilize bike lanes.
  2. Wear highly noticeable clothing.
  3. Ride in groups.
  4. Avoid assuming that others are attentive.
  5. Reinforce proper safety measures with children.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

bicycle charlotte local North Carolina

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
1053rnb app
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone

105.3 RnB Text Club Graphic
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!

Salute to Seniors Digital Yearbook 2.4 | iOne Local | 2024-06-10
Contests

Upload graduation photo: Enter to win a NEW laptop

Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

Entertainment

63-Year-Old Bishop Defends Marrying 19-Year-Old Congregation Member

historic southern city of chester south carolina
Local

Chester County Officials Anticipate Population Surge in Near Future

A conceptual depiction of a construction site with a striped barrier labeled Personal Boundaries, a hard hat, and a traffic cone, symbolizing the importance of setting private limits
Local

Mental Health Awareness Month

Entertainment

Rapper Sean Kingston Arrested on Numerous Fraud and Theft Charges After Raid at Florida Mansion

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close