Listen Live
Local

VP Harris Energizes CLT Campaign Amid November Election Heat

Published on June 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
US Vice President Kamala Harris visits JC Smith University

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Vice President Kamala Harris returned to the Queen City on Wednesday amidst the escalating momentum of the campaign trail leading up to November’s general election. Joining forces with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper at Johnson C. Smith University, Harris pursued her nationwide Economic Opportunity Tour. This marks her fifth visit to North Carolina this year and her third stop in Charlotte alone, says WBTV.

Throughout the tour, Harris spotlights initiatives aimed at fostering economic growth and bolstering communities through support and investment. Recent polling by East Carolina University indicates that Joe Biden currently trails Donald Trump by approximately five percentage points in the Tar Heel State. Nationally, polls depict a closely contested race, with a narrow margin separating the two candidates.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

charlotte Kamala Harris local North Carolina vice president

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
1053rnb app
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone

105.3 RnB Text Club Graphic
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!

Salute to Seniors Digital Yearbook 2.4 | iOne Local | 2024-06-10
Contests

Upload graduation photo: Enter to win a NEW laptop

Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

Entertainment

63-Year-Old Bishop Defends Marrying 19-Year-Old Congregation Member

historic southern city of chester south carolina
Local

Chester County Officials Anticipate Population Surge in Near Future

A conceptual depiction of a construction site with a striped barrier labeled Personal Boundaries, a hard hat, and a traffic cone, symbolizing the importance of setting private limits
Local

Mental Health Awareness Month

Entertainment

Rapper Sean Kingston Arrested on Numerous Fraud and Theft Charges After Raid at Florida Mansion

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close