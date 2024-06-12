Angie Harmon’s Daughter Apprehended in Charlotte

CLOSE
Actress Angie Harmon’s daughter, Avery Sehorn, along with two others, was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Charlotte nightclub. According to WBTV, the incident occurred at World Night Club on Music Factory Boulevard. The club owner reported that Sehorn and two 17-year-old boys entered through a back door, hid behind the bar, and consumed liquor. The trio is accused of stealing six bottles valued at $500. They were apprehended by police shortly after fleeing the scene.
