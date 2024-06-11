Listen Live
Facts For The Poll: Sc Primary Is Today

Published on June 11, 2024

The state of South Carolina will rush to the polls Tuesday, June 11th for the statewide primary elections! Some voters are still undecided and will likely make a last minute vote decision. Polls will close at 7pm EST statewide. Who know’s the outcome of today’s events. Below are concrete details you should know!

 

WHICH ARE THE CURRENT PRIORITIES?

On June 11, the Republican and Democratic parties will have their primaries. In South Carolina, voters may participate in one primary, but not both.

QUOTES FOR RUNOFFS?

On June 25, if needed, there will be primary election runoffs.

WHEN DO POLLING LOCATIONS OPEN?

On June 11, polling places will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

WHAT SHOULD I BRING?

Voters in South Carolina must present a valid photo ID while casting their ballots. This can be a federal military ID, a U.S. passport, a South Carolina driver’s license, a DMV ID card, or a voter registration card with a photo.

DO YOU HAVE CURRENT REGISTRATION?

Voters can verify that their registration is up to date by visiting scVOTES.gov. Recently moved to a different county? In order to cast a ballot, you must be registered in your new county. It is advised that you update your information before to Election Day if you have recently relocated within your county or changed your name.

AVAILABLE WHERE IS A SAMPLE BALLOT?

To locate your sample ballot, adhere to the directions provided on the South Carolina Election Commission’s website.

