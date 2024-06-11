South Carolina’s Statewide Primary Election Set for Tuesday

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

On Tuesday morning, South Carolina will kick off its primary election as polling stations open across the state.

This year, all members of the state legislature face re-election in the upcoming fall, with numerous county races also featuring on ballots statewide.

According to WBTV, South Carolina operates under open primaries, granting registered voters the choice to participate in either party’s primary, though they cannot vote in both. The primary serves to narrow down candidates within each party to a single contender. The victorious nominees from each party will subsequently vie for office in the general election slated for November.

Voters can locate their designated polling place through the SC Votes website and are required to present a valid photo ID or passport to cast their ballot.

Polling hours span from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the SC Election Commission advising early attendance to avoid potential queues. Any individual in line at 7 p.m. will still be permitted to vote.

