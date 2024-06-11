Listen Live
Local

South Carolina’s Statewide Primary Election Set for Tuesday

Published on June 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
VOTE hand holding sign board with black background close-up view copy space

Source: Fashion products photography / Getty

On Tuesday morning, South Carolina will kick off its primary election as polling stations open across the state.

This year, all members of the state legislature face re-election in the upcoming fall, with numerous county races also featuring on ballots statewide.

According to WBTV, South Carolina operates under open primaries, granting registered voters the choice to participate in either party’s primary, though they cannot vote in both. The primary serves to narrow down candidates within each party to a single contender. The victorious nominees from each party will subsequently vie for office in the general election slated for November.

Related Stories

Voters can locate their designated polling place through the SC Votes website and are required to present a valid photo ID or passport to cast their ballot.

Polling hours span from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the SC Election Commission advising early attendance to avoid potential queues. Any individual in line at 7 p.m. will still be permitted to vote.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

North Carolina south carolina Voters Voting

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
1053rnb app
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone

105.3 RnB Text Club Graphic
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!

Pop Culture

Boy Meets World star Trina McGee announced she’s pregnant at 54

Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

historic southern city of chester south carolina
Local

Chester County Officials Anticipate Population Surge in Near Future

Massive fire breaks out in SouthPark area, NC
Local

Apartment Complex Suffers $850K in Damages Due to Grill Fire

Rapid Transit station in Charlotte, United States
Local

CATS Organizes Community Meetings for Bus Shelter Artists

A conceptual depiction of a construction site with a striped barrier labeled Personal Boundaries, a hard hat, and a traffic cone, symbolizing the importance of setting private limits
Local

Mental Health Awareness Month

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close