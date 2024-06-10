First, he lost his freedom. Now, imprisoned R&B crooner Tory Lanez is losing his wife of less than a year.
TMZ reports that longtime partner and baby mother Raina Chassagne filed for divorce from the “Alone at Prom” singer last week, citing irreconcilable differences.
The duo quietly tied the knot on June 25, 2023. The quickie wedding happened after the singer (real name Daystar Peterson) was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet, which ultimately led to a 10-year prison sentence.
Little is known about the former Mrs. Peterson…In fact, it appears that she didn’t even change her surname to “Peterson.” That’s a different story for a different day.
Raina is requesting legal and physical custody of their 7-year-old son, Kai, which makes sense with his conviction. Kai has been shown with his father throughout his trial, and he has visited him in prison since his conviction.
Hopefully, everything works out for the family, especially for the young boy.
Tory Lanez Is Getting Divorced While Behind Bars was originally published on hiphopnc.com
