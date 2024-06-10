Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

Is Beyoncé in Hiding Amid Diddy Scandal?

| 06.10.24
Dismiss
1053rnb app
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Beyoncé’s absence from the public eye since April has raised concerns within the music industry. Speculation suggests that Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, might be avoiding the spotlight due to the ongoing scandal involving Sean Combs, also known as Diddy.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

According to Page Six, friends of the couple are considering filing a missing-persons report due to their prolonged disappearance. This comes at a critical time when Beyoncé should be promoting her latest album, Cowboy Carter, which has been declining in the charts.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

An insider revealed to Page Six, “This was supposed to be Beyoncé’s time to shine with her much-anticipated country album released just two months ago. Yet, she’s nowhere to be seen. The album is slipping, and Jay and B aren’t in the spotlight.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The source added, “About a month before the release, Jay-Z expressed frustration at the Grammys that Beyoncé had never won Album of the Year. But now, with no promotion or appearances, how does he expect her to win for Cowboy Carter?”

There are rumors that Beyoncé and Jay-Z are anxious about being associated with Diddy during his scandal, given their long-standing friendship. Some wonder if they appear in any compromising footage seized from Combs’ properties during federal raids earlier this year.

CNN reported that two sources familiar with the case mentioned Combs’ accusers testified before a federal grand jury in New York City in May, potentially leading to an indictment against Combs.

As the situation develops, the music industry remains on edge, worried about the impact on one of its biggest stars.

 

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Is Beyoncé in Hiding Amid Diddy Scandal?  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
1053rnb app
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone

105.3 RnB Text Club Graphic
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!

Pop Culture

Boy Meets World star Trina McGee announced she’s pregnant at 54

Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

historic southern city of chester south carolina
Local

Chester County Officials Anticipate Population Surge in Near Future

Massive fire breaks out in SouthPark area, NC
Local

Apartment Complex Suffers $850K in Damages Due to Grill Fire

Rapid Transit station in Charlotte, United States
Local

CATS Organizes Community Meetings for Bus Shelter Artists

A conceptual depiction of a construction site with a striped barrier labeled Personal Boundaries, a hard hat, and a traffic cone, symbolizing the importance of setting private limits
Local

Mental Health Awareness Month

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close