Free is the keyword when you’re referring to kids during the summer. Parents are filling up summer camps and some may not be able to accommodate that expense. Wether is sports, adventurous or mind boggling adventures, it’s something the family would enjoy.
Brace for a hot unusual summer, so water parks and splash pads are preferably the move for the kids! Here’s a Free list of events to experience this summer:
- Kids ride free at Great Smokey Mountain 05/01- 08/31
- Scholastic Summer Reading Program. 05/09 – 09/12
- Kids Bowl Free Program 06/01 – 08/31
Free vibes are always the move!
Free Moves For Kids This Summer In Charlotte was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com
-
Boy Meets World star Trina McGee announced she’s pregnant at 54
-
Professional Golfer, NC Native Grayson Murray Died By Suicide
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial
-
Toni Braxton Flaunts Her Sexy Curves On Instagram ‘Before Taking A Dip’
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!
-
The-Dream Accused of Rape & Sexual Battery In New Lawsuit
-
Panthers unveil Bank of America Stadium renovations