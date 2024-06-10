105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Free is the keyword when you’re referring to kids during the summer. Parents are filling up summer camps and some may not be able to accommodate that expense. Wether is sports, adventurous or mind boggling adventures, it’s something the family would enjoy.

Brace for a hot unusual summer, so water parks and splash pads are preferably the move for the kids! Here’s a Free list of events to experience this summer:

Kids ride free at Great Smokey Mountain 05/01- 08/31 Scholastic Summer Reading Program. 05/09 – 09/12 Kids Bowl Free Program 06/01 – 08/31

Free vibes are always the move!

Free Moves For Kids This Summer In Charlotte was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com