Listen Live
Local

Free Moves For Kids This Summer In Charlotte

Published on June 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE

Free is the keyword when you’re referring to kids during the summer. Parents are filling up summer camps and some may not be able to accommodate that expense. Wether is sports, adventurous or mind boggling adventures, it’s something the family would enjoy.

Brace for a hot unusual summer, so water parks and splash pads are preferably the move for the kids! Here’s a Free list of events to experience this summer:

  1. Kids ride free at Great Smokey Mountain 05/01- 08/31
  2. Scholastic Summer Reading Program.    05/09 – 09/12
  3. Kids Bowl Free Program 06/01 – 08/31

Free vibes are always the move!

Free Moves For Kids This Summer In Charlotte  was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Pop Culture

Boy Meets World star Trina McGee announced she’s pregnant at 54

Entertainment

The-Dream Accused of Rape & Sexual Battery In New Lawsuit

1053rnb app
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone

105.3 RnB Text Club Graphic
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!

Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

Black History Month

The Best Of Black History Month 2023

Student protests continue in the University of North Carolina
Local

UNCC Students Rally Against Discontinuation of D.E.I. Program

historic southern city of chester south carolina
Local

Chester County Officials Anticipate Population Surge in Near Future

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close