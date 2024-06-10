Listen Live
News

Wolverine Annoyed With Deadpool’s Face In New ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer

The chemistry between these two already seems off the charts...

Published on June 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Deadpool & Wolverine trailer

Source: YouTube / Marvel Studios

We’re still weeks away from finally indulging in the lone Marvel movie of 2024 in Deadpool & Wolverine and with all the rumors circulating about what to expect and who’s going to make guest cameos, the latest trailer does offer a small peak at what Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have in store for us.

Over the weekend a new teaser trailer was released for the highly-anticipated film and while we’ve seen lots of the footage in the previous trailer, this time around we get a quick look at Lady Deadpool’s legs (rumored to be Taylor Swift), a man who seems to be Juggernaut playing the background of one of the scenes, and we see Wolverine having a hard time landing a single blow on the film’s main protagonist, Cassandra Nova (Professor X’s powerful mutant cousin).

With much hype around whether or not all those rumors about previous MCU superheroes will actually be making appearances in the film continuing to swirl, we’ll have to wait until July 26th to find out if any of them prove to be true (we’re crossing our fingers for that Wolverine vs. Hulk scene to be true).

Check out the latest teaser trailer to Deadpool & Wolverine below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it hits theaters this coming July in the comments section.

Wolverine Annoyed With Deadpool’s Face In New ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
1053rnb app
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone

105.3 RnB Text Club Graphic
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!

Pop Culture

Boy Meets World star Trina McGee announced she’s pregnant at 54

Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

historic southern city of chester south carolina
Local

Chester County Officials Anticipate Population Surge in Near Future

Massive fire breaks out in SouthPark area, NC
Local

Apartment Complex Suffers $850K in Damages Due to Grill Fire

Rapid Transit station in Charlotte, United States
Local

CATS Organizes Community Meetings for Bus Shelter Artists

9 items
News

9 Things We Learned In ‘Rolling Stone’s’ Sean “Diddy” Combs History of Violence Exposé

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close