Mike Tyson Vs. Jake Paul Fight Rescheduled To November

Early last week, it was reported that the highly anticipated boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul had been derailed after Mike Tyson’s ulcer suddenly flared up, and while fans were disappointed in the news, the fight is still scheduled to go down just not on July 20 as originally planned.

According to ESPN, the big fight between boxing legend Mike Tyson and YouTuber-turned fighter, Jake Paul has been rescheduled to Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The new date will land right as the NFL season is underway so the new date will become a “Friday Night Fight” affair as the Dallas Cowboys have a game Monday night (Nov. 18) and would need the weekend to properly set up the field for their game against their rival Houston Texans.

Aside from the highly anticipated big fight between Iron Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, the night will also feature the big rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano for Taylor’s Undisputed Super Lightweight Championship. All in all, it should be a good night for boxing enthusiasts all around.

“Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT&T stadium in the midst of the Cowboys season,” said Nakisa Bidarian, Most Valuable Promotions co-founder, in a statement. “We appreciate the outstanding dedication, collaboration, and flexibility of our partners at Netflix and AT&T Stadium. Paul vs. Tyson is the most cross generational sporting event in history, and we are committed to providing fans worldwide with this unforgettable night of boxing, live globally on Netflix. We look forward to seeing everyone on Friday, November 15 for a showdown that will be talked about for generations to come.”

Well, at least it’s still happening. For a minute there it seemed like the entire event was in danger of being canceled altogether after Mike Tyson’s health scare.

What do y’all think of Mike Tyson’s big fight with Jake Paul. Does the soon to be 58-year-old boxing legend have a chance against his 27-year-old opponent? Let us know in the comments section below.

