Sports Betting in NC Experiences Significant Decline in May

Following a promising launch of legalized sports betting in North Carolina, the State Lottery Commission disclosed a significant downturn in total wagering revenue for May.
In April, the commission recorded total wagering revenue of $648,934,226, but this figure plummeted to $525,548,571 in May, marking a stark 19% decrease. To provide further context, during the initial three weeks of legal sports betting, North Carolinians enthusiastically wagered upwards of $655 million. According to WBTV, these numbers encapsulated the state’s inaugural foray into sports wagering from March 11 to March 31.
