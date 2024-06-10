Listen Live
Beloved South End Eatery Closes Its Doors for Good

Published on June 10, 2024

Spicy Carbonara Stir-Fried Ramen

Source: SUNGMIN / Getty

South End’s ramen aficionados received disappointing news as their beloved go-to spot for noodle bowls, Futo Buta, revealed its permanent closure. After nearly a decade of culinary delight, the restaurant bid farewell via social media. Futo Buta, founded by the late Chef Michael Shortino, continued serving the community for almost a year following his passing in 2023, says WCCB. However, on Sunday, June 9th, the heartfelt announcement marked the end of an era for this cherished establishment.

