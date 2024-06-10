Beloved South End Eatery Closes Its Doors for Good

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

South End’s ramen aficionados received disappointing news as their beloved go-to spot for noodle bowls, Futo Buta, revealed its permanent closure. After nearly a decade of culinary delight, the restaurant bid farewell via social media. Futo Buta, founded by the late Chef Michael Shortino, continued serving the community for almost a year following his passing in 2023, says WCCB. However, on Sunday, June 9th, the heartfelt announcement marked the end of an era for this cherished establishment.

Read the full story here