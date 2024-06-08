The 6 God is back at it. Drake is choosing the Dallas Mavericks to win the NBA Finals and he is putting his money where his mouth is.
As reported by HipHopDX the “Family Matters” rapper is putting his past with Kendrick Lamar behind him. This week Drake reappeared on social media with one of his first few posts since his beef with you know who. In the Instagram post he stood tall on sports business and shared who he thought will be winning not only the NBA Finals but also the NHL Stanley Cup Finals.
He is picking the Dallas Mavericks to defeat the Boston Celtics and the Edmonton Oilers over the Florida Panthers. “Dallas cause I’m a Texan. Oilers are self explanatory” he wrote in the caption. The accompanying visual is as a screenshot of his STAKE account that shows him betting $500,000 on each series. If he has chosen correctly he stands to win an estimated $1,375,000 dollars.
Drake has a steady history of insane wagers. Back in February he laid a $1.15 million dollar bet on the Kansas City Chiefs winning the NFL Super Bowl over the San Francisco 49’ers. The Boston Celtics easily defeated the Dallas Mavericks in game 1 of the NBA Finals beating them 107-89.
Drake Picks The Dallas Mavericks To Win NBA Finals With Huge Bet was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
Boy Meets World star Trina McGee announced she’s pregnant at 54
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!
-
The-Dream Accused of Rape & Sexual Battery In New Lawsuit
-
Panthers unveil Bank of America Stadium renovations
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial
-
The Best Of Black History Month 2023
-
Ms. Pat Gets Real About Comedy and Life with the Rickey Smiley Morning Show