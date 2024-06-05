Meagan Goode And Jonathan Majors Step Out And Slay At The 2024 NAACP Theatre Awards

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

All eyes were on one of Black Hollywood’s favorite couples to watch, Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors, as they arrived at the 2024 NAACP Theatre Awards on Monday, June 4. The pair, known to be unbothered and in love, turned heads with their undeniable chemistry and fashion choices, reflecting the air of Black excellence that filled the evening.

The couple’s appearance is their first publicly since Jonathan’s recent sentencing in a domestic violence case from a previous relationship. (In April, Jonathan was sentenced to a 52-week in-person intervention program).

Despite naysayers, the two are going strong. We love their display of Black love and trendsetting style. So, let’s get into their looks.

RELATED: Jonathan Majors Calls Meagan Good His ‘Coretta’ During First Interview Since DV Conviction

Meagan Good And Jonathan Majors Slay The NAACP Red Carpet

Meagan Good, the Empress of Body-ody-ody, stunned in a beautiful blush-colored gown from Marmar Halim. Her fit brought grace and elegance to the NAACP’s carpet with its one-shoulder detail, fitted bodice and thigh-high slit. The gown’s slightly textured shimmery fabric added glitz and glam to the look.

Meagan continued serving the cameras with her hair and beauty. She styled her hair in a high, loose bun with long, wavy tendrils framing her face. Her makeup featured what’s becoming her signature bold shimmery eye shadow look in a reddish-copper shade. On her lips, the actress wore a matte, nude lippie.

See pictures of Meagan’s fit shared on Instagram.

Jonathan matched his girl’s fly style in a modern charcoal grey suit. The suit featured a strong shoulder design, fitted side button closure, and wide-leg pants. Jonathan’s fade was styled with a deep asymmetric side part.

RELATED: When A Kang Loves A Coretta: Social Media Reacts To Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good’s Clumsy ‘Kiss’ At The 2024 NAACP Image Awards

Social media quickly picked up on the couple’s arrival, with fans commenting on their looks via blogs and social media. Many comments highlighted the couple’s complimentary style, while others gushed about their love and chemistry.

No matter what folks may say, this couple seems to be in love with love and unbothered. Every once in a while, they pop out on carpets, reminding folks of their ongoing love, impeccable style, and support for the culture. We love to see it.

RELATED

Meagan Good And Jonathan Majors Are Picture Perfect And ‘Doing Good’

Meagan Good Is Owning 42 In Mini Denim Shorts And A Sexy White Tee

Meagan Goode And Jonathan Majors Step Out And Slay At The 2024 NAACP Theatre Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com