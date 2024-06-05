Listen Live
Chris Brown Dropped the Music Video for "Feel Something"

Published on June 5, 2024

Tycoon Music Festival

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

I was just checking out Chris Brown's Instagram page, and he announced that the video for his single, "Feel Something" just dropped—so you know I had to check it out—and let me tell you, it's real sensual! So don't be pulling this up on your work computer! You may want to go to the bathroom and pull it up on your cellphone. Check it out for yourself!

charlotte Chris Brown music video North Carolina

