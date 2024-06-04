Pluto TV’s ‘Summer of Cinema’ Returns With Free Movies In Indie Theaters Across The U.S.

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Pluto TV announces its “Summer of Cinema” campaign return. The streaming platform will host a free movie weekend in several independent theaters across the country. Read more details and find out if there’s a participating theater in your city inside.

Summer of Cinema is part of Pluto’s ongoing Business Karma Initiative, which aims to give back and pay it forward to local communities and businesses. The program was created in 2021 with its “Free Movie Weekend” designed to bolster local cinemas and encourage patrons to return to the movies after a harrowing year of closures and stay-at-home orders due to Covid-19.

To date, the program has teamed up to sponsor nearly 40 theaters in 30 different states, becoming a cherished event for theaters and Pluto TV alike as independent theaters continue their efforts to rebuild and the service reinforces its stronghold as a complementary and critical piece of the entertainment ecosystem.

Beginning June 1st, Pluto TV is kicking off “Summer of Cinema,” a tentpole programming initiative that features hundreds of fan-favorite films and franchises across the platform. The service will roll out new, popular titles each month spanning action, drama, comedy, sci-fi and more, adding to its extensive library of movies.

“Pluto TV’s summer movie campaign has received an incredibly positive response year after year, and we are excited to highlight our extensive film offering once again,” said Amy Kuessner, EVP of Programming for Pluto TV. “By joining ‘Summer of Cinema’ with ‘Free Movie Weekends,’ Pluto TV is able to champion a love of blockbuster movies and allow audiences to experience the fun both at theaters and in their homes, all for free.”

New titles coming in June include Transformers (2007), Mission: Impossible (1996), War Of The Worlds (2005), Tropic Thunder, The Italian Job (2003) and Collateral, with hundreds more to discover all summer long.

The initiative provides a “free” offering to independent theaters around the country by providing complimentary movie tickets during select weekends all summer. The service has partnered with 14 family-run and independent theaters to provide moviegoers with free tickets, giveaways, and theater activities to honor the magic of cinema and inspire patrons to support local and historic theaters.

The full list of participating theaters and dates for Pluto TV’s Free Movie Weekend:

Gardena Cinema – Los Angeles, CA: June 8-9

Water Gardens Cinema 6 – Pleasant Grove, UT: June 21-22

Roslyn Theatre – Roslyn, WA: June 22-23

Texas Theatre – Dallas, TX: June 29-30

Tampa Theatre – Tampa, FL: July 6-7

The Independent – Charlotte, NC: July 20-21

Star Theatre – Berkeley Springs, WV: July 27-28

Next Act Cinema – Pikesville, MD: July 27-28

The Colonial Theatre – Phoenixville, PA: August 3-4

Stuart Cinema and Cafe – Brooklyn, NY: August 10-11

Capitol Theatre – Arlington, MA: August 17-18

Redford Theatre – Detroit, MI: August 24-25

Music Box Theatre – Chicago, IL: August 31-September 1

Find free tickets at your local theater’s website or Eventbrite.

Pluto TV’s ‘Summer of Cinema’ Returns With Free Movies In Indie Theaters Across The U.S. was originally published on globalgrind.com