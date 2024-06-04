VP Kamala Harris Scheduled to Visit Charlotte on Wednesday

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to return to Charlotte on Wednesday, June 12th, marking the fourth stop on her nationwide Economic Opportunity Tour. This visit will be her fifth to North Carolina this year and her 13th since taking office.

Throughout her Economic Opportunity Tour, the Vice President has been highlighting the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts in fostering economic growth, supporting communities, and executing historic investments for the American populace. These endeavors include unparalleled support for small businesses, record-breaking job creation, enhanced access to capital for underserved communities, as well as initiatives like medical debt relief and significant student loan forgiveness, among others. Additionally, the administration has prioritized investments in education, affordable housing, reduced childcare costs, and the augmentation of American families’ wealth.

According to WCCB, in her previous visit to Charlotte in April, Vice President Harris announced $20 billion in grants from the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, aimed at catalyzing private capital towards clean energy and climate solutions. Earlier, in March, she joined President Biden in Raleigh to underscore their ongoing efforts to decrease prescription drug costs, safeguard Medicare and Medicaid, and advocate for reproductive freedom. Moreover, her visit to Black Wall Street in Durham was marked by announcements of investments to fortify entrepreneurship, enhance capital access, and bolster small businesses.

Commencing 2024, Vice President Harris commenced her endeavors by visiting Eastway Middle School in Charlotte, unveiling $285 million in funding allocated to assist schools nationwide in recruiting and training mental health counselors.

