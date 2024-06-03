Listen Live
Kings Mountain Set to Welcome $700M Casino Resort

Published on June 3, 2024

Combination of full house or full boat playing cards and winning chips on a black vintage table. Low key concept of winning combination in poker club or casino

Source: VITALII BORKOVSKYI / Getty

Construction of a $700 million permanent casino resort is poised to commence this week in Kings Mountain following the Catawba Nation’s resolution with its former developer over the ground lease for its trust lands. According to WBTV, the groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Friday, June 7, marking the onset of the project. The initial phase is expected to debut in early 2026.

Situated just off Interstate 85 along Dixon School Road, the Two Kings Casino is anticipated to generate nearly 2,000 new employment opportunities, according to officials. The Catawba Nation’s private settlement with Sky Boat Gaming has relinquished the latter’s involvement in the project, while granting ownership of the land encompassing its temporary casino, inclusive of the parking lot and additional property. All these parcels will be utilized to support the resort’s amenities and overall guest experience.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

casino charlotte kings mountain local North Carolina

