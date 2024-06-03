Kings Mountain Set to Welcome $700M Casino Resort

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Construction of a $700 million permanent casino resort is poised to commence this week in Kings Mountain following the Catawba Nation’s resolution with its former developer over the ground lease for its trust lands. According to WBTV, the groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Friday, June 7, marking the onset of the project. The initial phase is expected to debut in early 2026.

Situated just off Interstate 85 along Dixon School Road, the Two Kings Casino is anticipated to generate nearly 2,000 new employment opportunities, according to officials. The Catawba Nation’s private settlement with Sky Boat Gaming has relinquished the latter’s involvement in the project, while granting ownership of the land encompassing its temporary casino, inclusive of the parking lot and additional property. All these parcels will be utilized to support the resort’s amenities and overall guest experience.

Read the full story here