Tepper Sports & Entertainment announced plans on Monday for significant renovations at Bank of America Stadium, stating that the decades-old facility “needs to evolve” to fulfill the organization’s future needs.
As the home stadium for the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC since 1996, the proposed renovations ensure that both teams will remain in Uptown Charlotte without requiring a temporary relocation for new stadium construction.
—
The Charlotte City Council will review the renovation project over the coming weeks, as stated in a news release from Tepper Sports & Entertainment. This proposal is part of an ongoing collaboration between Tepper Sports & Entertainment and the city of Charlotte.
Under the agreement, the city will contribute $650 million over the duration of the deal, while Tepper Sports will invest $688 million, including $117 million already spent prior to the announcement and an additional estimated $571 million.
Bank of America Stadium renovation highlights
- Park-like setting and exterior video boards for watch parties and other viewing opportunities
- State-of-the-art sound system, scoreboard and video boards, as well as enhanced social areas
- Improved concessions and an expanded team store for Panthers and Charlotte FC fan
- New seats throughout the bowl
- Improved accessibility, designed for individuals with a range of disabilities to access without barriers
- Stadium safety and security enhancements, including better lighting and wayfinding
- A reimagined South Lawn pavilion that can be used on non-event days
- Upgraded restrooms throughout the stadium for better sustainability and speed of service
- Enhancements to the stadium’s exterior
Panthers unveil Bank of America Stadium renovations was originally published on wfnz.com
-
Professional Golfer, NC Native Grayson Murray Died By Suicide
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
Toni Braxton Flaunts Her Sexy Curves On Instagram ‘Before Taking A Dip’
-
Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!
-
‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ Tops Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums of All Time List
-
UNCC Students Rally Against Discontinuation of D.E.I. Program
-
The Best Of Black History Month 2023