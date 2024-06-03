Panthers unveil Bank of America Stadium renovations

Tepper Sports & Entertainment announced plans on Monday for significant renovations at Bank of America Stadium, stating that the decades-old facility “needs to evolve” to fulfill the organization’s future needs.

As the home stadium for the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC since 1996, the proposed renovations ensure that both teams will remain in Uptown Charlotte without requiring a temporary relocation for new stadium construction.

The Charlotte City Council will review the renovation project over the coming weeks, as stated in a news release from Tepper Sports & Entertainment. This proposal is part of an ongoing collaboration between Tepper Sports & Entertainment and the city of Charlotte.

Under the agreement, the city will contribute $650 million over the duration of the deal, while Tepper Sports will invest $688 million, including $117 million already spent prior to the announcement and an additional estimated $571 million.

Bank of America Stadium renovation highlights

Park-like setting and exterior video boards for watch parties and other viewing opportunities

State-of-the-art sound system, scoreboard and video boards, as well as enhanced social areas

Improved concessions and an expanded team store for Panthers and Charlotte FC fan

New seats throughout the bowl

Improved accessibility, designed for individuals with a range of disabilities to access without barriers

Stadium safety and security enhancements, including better lighting and wayfinding

A reimagined South Lawn pavilion that can be used on non-event days

Upgraded restrooms throughout the stadium for better sustainability and speed of service

Enhancements to the stadium’s exterior

