Governor Cooper Heads to Switzerland for Economic Development

Published on May 31, 2024

President Biden Speaks On Investing In America Agenda

Source: Anadolu / Getty

During an economic development excursion, Governor Cooper engaged with 14 companies in Switzerland on Wednesday and Thursday. Among the notable entities were Syngenta, ABB, and Novartis. Additionally, he held discussions with Helene Budliger Artieda, the Director of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs. A roundtable event, attended by various companies and officials, including US Deputy Chief of Mission Brad Bell, facilitated conversations regarding investment prospects and job generation in North Carolina.

According to WCCB, it’s noteworthy that Switzerland stands as the fifth-largest contributor of foreign direct investment in the state of North Carolina.

Read the full story here

governor local North Carolina

