Listen Live
Local

Truck Manufacturer Invests $21 Million, Creates 170 Jobs

Published on May 31, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Container ship in export and import business and logistics. Shipping cargo to harbor by crane. Water transport International. Aerial view

Source: Eakarat Buanoi / Getty

Governor Cooper has announced that Amrep Manufacturing Company, a prominent waste collection truck producer, is expanding its operations in Rowan County. With an investment exceeding $21 million, this expansion will bring about the creation of 170 new jobs. Amrep, a subsidiary of Wastequip, a key player in waste handling equipment manufacturing, is headquartered in Charlotte and operates across 48 states and Mexico.

The new facility in Salisbury, spanning 80,000 square feet, will focus on manufacturing front load and automated side load trucks for curbside collection. Job opportunities at the site will include fabricators, mounters, painters, supervisors, welders, and various support roles. According to WCCB, the average annual wage for these positions is $57,490, surpassing Rowan County’s average of $52,101.

Related Stories

This expansion is poised to generate a significant economic impact, with an estimated annual payroll exceeding $9.7 million for the region.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

Jobs local North Carolina

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Charles Schwab Challenge - Round One
Local

Professional Golfer, NC Native Grayson Murray Died By Suicide

Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

Entertainment

Toni Braxton Flaunts Her Sexy Curves On Instagram ‘Before Taking A Dip’

1053rnb app
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone

105.3 RnB Text Club Graphic
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!

Student protests continue in the University of North Carolina
Local

UNCC Students Rally Against Discontinuation of D.E.I. Program

Massive fire breaks out in SouthPark area, NC
Local

Apartment Complex Suffers $850K in Damages Due to Grill Fire

Black History Month

The Best Of Black History Month 2023

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close