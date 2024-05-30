Listen Live
OMB Launches Second Ballantyne Location on June 1st

Published on May 30, 2024

Beer on the bar: Refreshing brew on a table

Source: karandaev / Getty

Charlotte’s venerable Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, the city’s oldest craft brewery, is gearing up for the grand opening of its second location in Ballantyne this weekend, says WCCB. Situated at 15025 Bowl Street, the new establishment will kick off the festivities at 11 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday with live music and a ceremonial tapping of its flagship Altbier, Copper.

The expansion into Ballantyne marks an exciting milestone for OMB, as it brings its renowned brews, inviting ambiance, and splendid Biergarten to an even broader audience of beer enthusiasts in the Charlotte area. The new venue spans two levels, boasting over 14,000 square feet of space for dining, retail, and balcony areas.

Outside, patrons will find a meticulously crafted one-acre biergarten adorned with more than 50 mature trees sourced from Catawba County, providing a cool and shaded retreat from the Carolina sun. To enhance the outdoor experience, OMB has erected two standalone buildings within the biergarten, housing bathrooms and beverage service, complementing the seating capacity of over 1,000 with authentic German furniture imported directly for an immersive experience.

Read the full story here

