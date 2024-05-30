Listen Live
Local

Mecklenburg County Records 8th Rabies Case of 2024

Published on May 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Raccoon Sitting on Tree Branch Close Up

Source: WoodysPhotos / Getty

According to WCCB, authorities have confirmed the eighth case of rabies in Mecklenburg County for 2024, involving a raccoon.

Residents residing on Moretz Avenue within the 28206 zip code will be notified of the positive rabies test concerning a raccoon in their vicinity. Fortunately, no human or domestic pet exposures have been reported.

This incident marks the seventh rabid raccoon case in Mecklenburg County this year, with an additional case involving a Bovine in the 28227 zip code.

Over the past five years, Mecklenburg County has consistently recorded at least 14 positive rabies cases annually.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

charlotte local North Carolina

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Charles Schwab Challenge - Round One
Local

Professional Golfer, NC Native Grayson Murray Died By Suicide

Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

Entertainment

Toni Braxton Flaunts Her Sexy Curves On Instagram ‘Before Taking A Dip’

1053rnb app
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone

105.3 RnB Text Club Graphic
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!

Student protests continue in the University of North Carolina
Local

UNCC Students Rally Against Discontinuation of D.E.I. Program

Massive fire breaks out in SouthPark area, NC
Local

Apartment Complex Suffers $850K in Damages Due to Grill Fire

15 items
News

Photos of scene where several officers were shot in east Charlotte

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close