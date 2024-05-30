Mecklenburg County Records 8th Rabies Case of 2024

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

According to WCCB, authorities have confirmed the eighth case of rabies in Mecklenburg County for 2024, involving a raccoon.

Residents residing on Moretz Avenue within the 28206 zip code will be notified of the positive rabies test concerning a raccoon in their vicinity. Fortunately, no human or domestic pet exposures have been reported.

This incident marks the seventh rabid raccoon case in Mecklenburg County this year, with an additional case involving a Bovine in the 28227 zip code.

Over the past five years, Mecklenburg County has consistently recorded at least 14 positive rabies cases annually.

