Puppies Undergo Treatment After Left Abandoned

According to WBTV, the Wellford Police Department is urging the public not to abandon animals at their premises after the discovery of seven puppies left outside in the rain on Monday.

Reportedly deposited on May 27 and only discovered when an officer inspected the box, the puppies are now under care in Greenville, undergoing treatment and preparations for adoption.

The police department also hint that it is important to remember that if you are no longer able to care for an animal, there are places or people available to relieve you of the responsibility, such as: animal shelters; animal control; or even other individuals that are seeking pets you can contact before leaving them outside.

