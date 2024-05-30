Listen Live
Uptown Homes Targeted by Consecutive Intentional Fires

Published on May 30, 2024

Charlotte Prepares To Host Democratic National Convention

According to Charlotte Fire officials, two consecutive intentional fires occurred at residences in Uptown.

The first incident unfolded on Wednesday, with the second blaze erupting around 2 a.m. on Thursday, both located along Margaret Brown Street near South Sycamore Street. Medic evaluated six residents, including a child, with one individual transported to the hospital. Fortunately, no firefighters sustained injuries, per WBTV.

Combatting the Thursday morning fire required the efforts of 60 firefighters over approximately 75 minutes. Despite extensive damage estimated at around $390,000, the homes managed to remain standing.

Read the full story here

