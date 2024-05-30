Uptown Homes Targeted by Consecutive Intentional Fires

According to Charlotte Fire officials, two consecutive intentional fires occurred at residences in Uptown.
The first incident unfolded on Wednesday, with the second blaze erupting around 2 a.m. on Thursday, both located along Margaret Brown Street near South Sycamore Street. Medic evaluated six residents, including a child, with one individual transported to the hospital. Fortunately, no firefighters sustained injuries, per WBTV.
Combatting the Thursday morning fire required the efforts of 60 firefighters over approximately 75 minutes. Despite extensive damage estimated at around $390,000, the homes managed to remain standing.
-
Alleged Video Surveillance Footage of Diddy Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]
-
Professional Golfer, NC Native Grayson Murray Died By Suicide
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial
-
Toni Braxton Flaunts Her Sexy Curves On Instagram ‘Before Taking A Dip’
-
Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!
-
UNCC Students Rally Against Discontinuation of D.E.I. Program
-
Photos of scene where several officers were shot in east Charlotte