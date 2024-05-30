Listen Live
Charlotte Close to Securing Norfolk Southern Rail Line

Published on May 30, 2024

light rail train system in downtown charlotte nc

Source: digidreamgrafix / Getty

According to sources verified by WBTV, the City of Charlotte has reached an agreement in principle to acquire the O-Line, a move that could pave the way for the much-awaited Red Line expansion into north Mecklenburg. The completion of the deal is anticipated as early as September.

The Red Line project has been a cornerstone of the transit vision endorsed by both the Charlotte City Council and the Metropolitan Transit Commission.

Originally conceived as a 25-mile commuter rail with ten stops stretching from Gateway Station in Uptown Charlotte to Iredell County, the project has faced delays due to the ownership of the tracks, held by Norfolk Southern.

Read the full story here

