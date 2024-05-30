Listen Live
Local

Belmont Drive-In Ready to Reopen Following May Storms

Published on May 30, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Albany Times Union

Source: Albany Times Union/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Two weeks following the destructive storms in Gaston County last May, the Belmont Drive-In theater is poised to make a comeback.

Video footage captured by WBTV’s Drone 3 reveals the aftermath of the tempest, with panels torn off the movie screen, scattered debris across the field, and damaged fences.

Mark your calendars for June 7 and 8 as the theater prepares to reopen its gates. The reopening features “The Lion King” and “The Mummy” as the inaugural screenings.

According to WBTV, gates will swing open at 6 p.m., with the venue operating on a cash-only basis, sans ATM. Admission stands at $25 per carload, and the screen will illuminate around 8:45 p.m.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

charlotte local North Carolina

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Charles Schwab Challenge - Round One
Local

Professional Golfer, NC Native Grayson Murray Died By Suicide

Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

Entertainment

Toni Braxton Flaunts Her Sexy Curves On Instagram ‘Before Taking A Dip’

1053rnb app
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone

105.3 RnB Text Club Graphic
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!

Student protests continue in the University of North Carolina
Local

UNCC Students Rally Against Discontinuation of D.E.I. Program

Massive fire breaks out in SouthPark area, NC
Local

Apartment Complex Suffers $850K in Damages Due to Grill Fire

15 items
News

Photos of scene where several officers were shot in east Charlotte

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close