Belmont Drive-In Ready to Reopen Following May Storms

Two weeks following the destructive storms in Gaston County last May, the Belmont Drive-In theater is poised to make a comeback.
Video footage captured by WBTV’s Drone 3 reveals the aftermath of the tempest, with panels torn off the movie screen, scattered debris across the field, and damaged fences.
Mark your calendars for June 7 and 8 as the theater prepares to reopen its gates. The reopening features “The Lion King” and “The Mummy” as the inaugural screenings.
According to WBTV, gates will swing open at 6 p.m., with the venue operating on a cash-only basis, sans ATM. Admission stands at $25 per carload, and the screen will illuminate around 8:45 p.m.
