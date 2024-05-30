Aviation Museum Bearing Sullenberger’s Name Reopens Saturday

Charlotte’s Sullenberger Aviation Museum gears up for its grand opening this Saturday, marking a milestone in honoring the legacy of retired Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger. The man behind the name, renowned for his heroic actions in 2009, graced the museum with his presence on Wednesday evening, says WBTV.
Capt. Sullenberger, famously known for his adept handling of the “Miracle on the Hudson” emergency, safely landed a disabled flight from New York to Charlotte after bird strikes rendered both engines unusable. Reflecting on that fateful day, he expressed unwavering confidence in his decision-making, stating, “I never thought I was going to die that day.”
With a renewed mission to inspire and educate, the museum will reopen its doors on Saturday, aiming to uplift Charlotte’s future innovators.
-
Alleged Video Surveillance Footage of Diddy Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]
-
Professional Golfer, NC Native Grayson Murray Died By Suicide
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial
-
Toni Braxton Flaunts Her Sexy Curves On Instagram ‘Before Taking A Dip’
-
Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!
-
UNCC Students Rally Against Discontinuation of D.E.I. Program
-
Photos of scene where several officers were shot in east Charlotte