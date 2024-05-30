Listen Live
Local

Aviation Museum Bearing Sullenberger’s Name Reopens Saturday

Published on May 30, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
'Miracle on the Hudson' the Sullenberger Aviation Museum opens displaying the plane that landed in the river in Charlotte

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Charlotte’s Sullenberger Aviation Museum gears up for its grand opening this Saturday, marking a milestone in honoring the legacy of retired Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger. The man behind the name, renowned for his heroic actions in 2009, graced the museum with his presence on Wednesday evening, says WBTV.

Capt. Sullenberger, famously known for his adept handling of the “Miracle on the Hudson” emergency, safely landed a disabled flight from New York to Charlotte after bird strikes rendered both engines unusable. Reflecting on that fateful day, he expressed unwavering confidence in his decision-making, stating, “I never thought I was going to die that day.”

Related Stories

With a renewed mission to inspire and educate, the museum will reopen its doors on Saturday, aiming to uplift Charlotte’s future innovators.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

charlotte local museum North Carolina

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Charles Schwab Challenge - Round One
Local

Professional Golfer, NC Native Grayson Murray Died By Suicide

Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

Entertainment

Toni Braxton Flaunts Her Sexy Curves On Instagram ‘Before Taking A Dip’

1053rnb app
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone

105.3 RnB Text Club Graphic
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!

Student protests continue in the University of North Carolina
Local

UNCC Students Rally Against Discontinuation of D.E.I. Program

Massive fire breaks out in SouthPark area, NC
Local

Apartment Complex Suffers $850K in Damages Due to Grill Fire

15 items
News

Photos of scene where several officers were shot in east Charlotte

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close