North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore’s Father Dead at 75

Published on May 29, 2024

North Carolina flag on white background

Source: Wong Yu Liang / Getty

Richard Keith Moore, the father of North Carolina Republican House Speaker Tim Moore and a former local elected official, passed away Monday at the age of 75.

According to Tim Moore’s spokesperson, Demi Dowdy, the elder Moore died at his Kings Mountain residence after a prolonged health battle.

A U.S. Army veteran, Richard Keith Moore was actively involved in his community, owning and managing a furniture store and a convenience store in Kings Mountain. Additionally, he served on the City Council for a tenure of 12 years, as outlined in an obituary from Harris Funeral Home.

Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, was among those offering condolences on Tuesday. In 2017, Cooper appointed Rick Moore to the North Carolina Travel and Tourism Board.

Survived by his wife, Jean, a daughter, and four grandchildren, Richard Keith Moore leaves behind a legacy of service and dedication to his family and community.

Read the full story here

