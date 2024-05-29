North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore’s Father Dead at 75

Richard Keith Moore, the father of North Carolina Republican House Speaker Tim Moore and a former local elected official, passed away Monday at the age of 75.
According to Tim Moore’s spokesperson, Demi Dowdy, the elder Moore died at his Kings Mountain residence after a prolonged health battle.
A U.S. Army veteran, Richard Keith Moore was actively involved in his community, owning and managing a furniture store and a convenience store in Kings Mountain. Additionally, he served on the City Council for a tenure of 12 years, as outlined in an obituary from Harris Funeral Home.
Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, was among those offering condolences on Tuesday. In 2017, Cooper appointed Rick Moore to the North Carolina Travel and Tourism Board.
Survived by his wife, Jean, a daughter, and four grandchildren, Richard Keith Moore leaves behind a legacy of service and dedication to his family and community.
-
Alleged Video Surveillance Footage of Diddy Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]
-
Professional Golfer, NC Native Grayson Murray Died By Suicide
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!
-
UNCC Students Rally Against Discontinuation of D.E.I. Program
-
Photos of scene where several officers were shot in east Charlotte
-
Apartment Complex Suffers $850K in Damages Due to Grill Fire
-
End of Watch: 4 officers killed in Charlotte shooting